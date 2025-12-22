Metro Detroit Forecast: A cold and snowy start to the week

Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week
Today: Snow showers will be possible this morning with temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows near freezing with a wintry mix passing through. Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Overcast skies with temps near 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 21°
- Pressure: 30.48 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:59 AM
- Sunset: 05:03 PM