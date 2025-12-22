Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: A cold and snowy start to the week

Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week
Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week
Posted
and last updated

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week

Today: Snow showers will be possible this morning with temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows near freezing with a wintry mix passing through. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Overcast skies with temps near 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 21°
  • Pressure: 30.48 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:59 AM
  • Sunset: 05:03 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Happy Holidays from Channel 7!