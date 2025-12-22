Metro Detroit Forecast: A cold and snowy start to the week

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry mix to kick off Christmas week

Today: Snow showers will be possible this morning with temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows near freezing with a wintry mix passing through. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Overcast skies with temps near 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

