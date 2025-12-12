Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and quiet today with more arctic air on the way

Today stays cold across Metro Detroit, with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 20s and a lot of clouds hanging around. There may be a few flurries or brief snow showers at times, but anything that falls should be light and hit-or-miss rather than widespread. Tonight, the colder air settles in a bit more, and that keeps a chance for additional snow showers or snow squalls, especially overnight. Lows dip back into the teens to near 20°, so any snow that does fall could stick on untreated roads and sidewalks. The temps will continue to drop into Saturday morning.

Saturday keeps that deep-winter feel around Metro Detroit, with cold air firmly in place and clouds hanging tough for much of the day. In fact, our high temperatures for the day will be during the overnight hours because during the afternoon - temps will barely be in the teens with wind chills going sub-zero. Roads could start off slick in spots with morning snow moving out. Sunday also stays very cold for Metro Detroit with temps barely reaching the 20s after a frigid start near 6° under mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but any snow would be light and spotty at best. Sunday night stays cold, setting the stage for Monday, which continues the chilly pattern with highs in the 20s and a mix of clouds and occasional breaks of sun. There’s still a low-end chance for a stray snow shower or flurry Monday as cold air remains locked in, but no major snow system is expected during this stretch.

Looking ahead into next week, Detroit is starting to see signs of a “thaw” in the weather pattern, meaning temperatures are trending noticeably warmer than what we’ve seen during this cold stretch. After a prolonged period of chilly air and intermittent snow chances, a shift in the jet stream and a push of milder Pacific air into the Great Lakes region is expected to bring highs well above average for mid-December by mid-week. This surge of warmer air could be enough to melt some of our early snow cover and ease the deep cold that’s dominated recently, essentially marking a break from the much colder pattern we’ve been in. Detroit should see a real departure from the Arctic chill for a couple of days.

Today: A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to clouds skies taking over. Highs will climb near 28. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with winds picking up. Snow showers and snow squalls could ice up the roads in spots overnight with temps falling through the 20s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with snow showers and flurries around with afternoon temps in the teens. Wind chills will go sub-zero with westerly winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs struggling to reach the low 20s. A few snow showers are possible. Winds: 10-20 mph

