Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Weather Advisory for parts of southeast Michigan

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties from midnight to 10:00 a.m. Friday. Wind chills will be around -15°.

Dangerously cold weather continues to round out the workweek. In these conditions frostbite and hypothermia can happen with extended time outside. Temperatures will drop to just below zero Thursday night and continue into early Friday morning. Winds will be light, but just enough to bring wind chills to -5° to -15°. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued north of Detroit, where more wind chills will be around -15°.

Sunny skies Friday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid teens by the afternoon. This weekend will be warmer, but not necessarily warm. Highs climb into the low to mid 20s both days. Saturday will be cloudier with a few flurries, while mostly sunny skies return for Sunday.

Today: Partly cloudy skies and very cold with highs near 15. Winds: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies early with clouds building. Lows near 6°. Winds NW 5 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor