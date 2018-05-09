Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms tomorrow night

Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 51°
Rain getting closer
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50. Winds: SSE 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Bright sun in the morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon. A slight shower chance after 5pm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY: A shower chance very early, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
