Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms tomorrow night

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Bright sun in the morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon. A slight shower chance after 5pm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A shower chance very early, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

