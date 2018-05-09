Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms tomorrow night

Dave Rexroth
5:21 AM, May 7, 2018
11:34 PM, May 8, 2018

Rain getting closer

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Bright sun in the morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon.  A slight shower chance after 5pm. Highs in the upper 70s.  Winds: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A shower chance very early, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

