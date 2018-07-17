Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler and drier weather returns

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 68°
Less humid today
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with much lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NW 10-15
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with pleasant humidity and highs close to 80. Light winds from the NE.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.