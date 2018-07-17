Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler and drier weather returns

Hally Vogel
4:42 AM, Jul 17, 2018
Less humid today

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with much lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NW 10-15

 

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with pleasant humidity and highs close to 80. Light winds from the NE.

 

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

