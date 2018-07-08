Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating back up

Hally Vogel
6:07 AM, Jul 8, 2018
6:34 PM, Jul 8, 2018

FORECAST: Warmer Sunday

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Light SW breeze. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Slightly more humid and hotter with highs near 90°. Mostly sunny.

TUESDAY: An early morning showers possible. Then a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

