Metro Detroit Forecast: Heating back up

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
FORECAST: Warmer Sunday
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Light SW breeze. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Slightly more humid and hotter with highs near 90°. Mostly sunny.
TUESDAY: An early morning showers possible. Then a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.