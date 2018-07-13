Metro Detroit Forecast: Hot weekend with a chance of rain

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Morning shower possible. Then partly sunny and more humid with highs near 90° this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warmer, in the 70s overnight.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers/storms in the afternoon and at night. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: A shower/storm possible. Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.