Metro Detroit Forecast: Light snow and bitterly cold temperatures continue

Metro Detroit Weather: Heavy layers needed for the bus stop

Today remains very cold but a bit calmer after Tuesday’s snow chances, with partly sunny skies expected and highs near the mid-teens around 14–15°. Despite more sunshine, it'll still feel bitterly cold, with wind chill values dipping near -9° or lower at times. Wednesday night turns mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping back toward around 0°, and wind chills staying well below zero again.

Thursday will be very cold but generally brighter than earlier in the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs only around the mid teens as the arctic air mass remains entrenched over the region. Despite the sunshine, it will still feel bitterly cold, especially in the morning as overnight lows dip below zero again. A snow shower or flurries can’t be completely ruled out, but most of the day will stay dry and crisp with plenty of cold sunshine — making it another brutal winter day where bundling up is essential if you’re outside.

Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper teens and lows near zero. Wind chills will be -5° to -25° most mornings, with the coldest morning happening Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid-teens. Winds: SW 5-15 G20 mph.

