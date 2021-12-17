Metro Detroit Forecast: Much cooler today with a wintry mix this weekend

Today: Sunny morning with more clouds arriving later in the day. Chance of mixed showers overnight. High of 42°.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with a wintry mix overnight towards the morning. Lows near 31.
Saturday: Snow likely with an inch or less accumulation. More snow in the morning than the afternoon. High of 36.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
