Metro Detroit Forecast: Much cooler today with a wintry mix this weekend

Posted at 5:00 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 05:32:56-05

Today: Sunny morning with more clouds arriving later in the day. Chance of mixed showers overnight. High of 42°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a wintry mix overnight towards the morning. Lows near 31.

Saturday: Snow likely with an inch or less accumulation. More snow in the morning than the afternoon. High of 36.

