Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms move through

Partly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 51°
Storms Tonight
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
THIS EVENING : Storms chance inccreases. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Winds: S 15-30 mph
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Strongest storms are out of here shortly after 2 AM. Lows around 60 Winds: SW 15-20
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be west at 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloud and cooler with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s!
