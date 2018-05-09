Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms move through

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

THIS EVENING : Storms chance inccreases. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Winds: S 15-30 mph

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Strongest storms are out of here shortly after 2 AM. Lows around 60 Winds: SW 15-20

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be west at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloud and cooler with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s!

