Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow continues with bitter cold

Lake effect snow showers will continue this morning in spots. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper single digits this morning with skies mostly to partly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper teens.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow wraps up as bitter cold continues

A clipper system swings through Tuesday, bringing a chance for snow across the area. A few more snow showers are possible Wednesday.

Cold temperatures stick around this week with highs in the mid to upper teens and lows near zero. Wind chills will be -5° to -20° most mornings.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lake effect snow showers north. Highs in the mid teens. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Another round of snow closing in, which could ice up the roads again. Lows near 0. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

