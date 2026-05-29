Metro Detroit Forecast: The sunshine & warmth continues today

A perfect day to be outside. Sunshine dominates from start to finish with temperatures quickly climbing through the 60s this morning and into the lower 80s by late afternoon. If you’re heading to work or school early, a light jacket may feel comfortable, but you’ll be shedding layers fast. Sunglasses will be a good idea with bright sunshine all day long.

A refreshing night follows today’s warmth. Clear skies and a northerly breeze will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s across most of Metro Detroit. Cooler readings are expected north of the city and near Lake Huron, where some spots could dip into the mid-40s by daybreak. Great sleeping weather with low humidity.

Tomorrow brings another beautiful day, but noticeably cooler than today. Sunshine remains abundant with temperatures starting in the 50s during the morning and rising into the upper 60s by afternoon. The cooler air will be comfortable and refreshing, making for excellent conditions if you have outdoor plans.

A stretch of pleasant weather continues through much of next week. High temperatures generally stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s with cool nights in the 50s. Sunshine mixes with a few passing clouds at times, but no major weather systems are expected. Overall, it’s a quiet forecast featuring comfortable temperatures and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with highs near 84. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies with lows near 52. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny again with highs in the low 70s. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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