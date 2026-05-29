Vehicle crashes into Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, no serious injuries reported

(WXYZ) — Police are on scene after a vehicle crashed through the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning, the Wayne County Airport Authority confirmed.

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Driver crashes into Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport, police on scene

People started posting photos and videos on social media about the crash about an hour ago.

7 News Detroit is currently on scene speaking to witnesses.

“All of a sudden we heard a really loud car revving their engine, went right through the sliding glass doors, hit the cement blocks and just kept going,” said one witness.

An important message for DTW customers... pic.twitter.com/ISitD54a1B — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) May 29, 2026

DTW released a statement saying police are investigating the situation and no serious injuries have been reported.

In January, a car crashed into the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.