Metro Detroit will squeeze out one more warm day before a noticeable cooldown settles in for the weekend. Highs this afternoon climb into the mid and upper 70s for many inland communities, including Detroit near 75, Ann Arbor around 78, and Howell close to 77. Areas closer to Lake Huron and the Thumb stay cooler, with Port Huron and Port Sanilac holding in the upper 60s thanks to the lake influence.

Check out the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Forecast: Tracking more rain, storms and warmth

The first half of the day looks mainly dry, with only a low chance for rain through lunchtime. Rain chances begin increasing during the mid to late afternoon, then rise sharply heading into the evening commute. By 4 PM and later, scattered to likely showers and thunderstorms become much more common across Southeast Michigan, with some neighborhoods seeing steady rain by early evening.

A few storms later today could be on the stronger side. The main concern appears to be gusty winds, though isolated hail, localized flooding. This does not look like an all-day severe weather event, but it will be worth staying weather aware later this afternoon and evening, especially if you have outdoor plans or travel.

Once the storms move through, tonight turns much quieter and cooler. Skies gradually clear with temperatures dropping back into the upper 40s to low 50s by Saturday morning. Detroit should settle near 53, Pontiac around 51, and some northern suburbs could dip into the upper 40s. A light easterly breeze adds to the cooler feel overnight.

Saturday will be a very different kind of day compared to today. Expect mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions for much of the day, and cooler temperatures holding in the middle to upper 50s. Looking ahead, Sunday rebounds into the mid 60s with partial sun, and another round of rain chances returns Monday into Tuesday before temperatures ease back again by the middle of next week.

Today: Increasing clouds with some showers and storms possible, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends early with gradually clearing skies. Lows will fall into the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Clouds and a very slight rain chance early and then the clouds decrease. Much of the day will be dry. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine with mixed clouds and highs near 64. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

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