Metro Detroit Forecast: Warm again with storm chances

Today starts warm and pleasant with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures quickly rise through the 70s and into the middle 80s by late day. Most of the daylight hours stay dry, but a few showers could develop toward evening as a weak disturbance approaches. Outdoor plans should be in good shape for much of the day, though you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky later Friday evening - especially north and west of Detroit. An isolated storm may get strong Friday evening or Friday night.

The warm pattern continues into the weekend. Saturday brings the next opportunity for stronger storms as heat and humidity increase ahead of an approaching system. Not everyone will see storms, but some could become strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. There is a small chance for a storm with hail and wind concerns Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Sunday looks quieter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, temperatures remain above average into next week with highs generally in the low-to-mid 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms appears possible Tuesday before drier weather returns by Wednesday. Overall, it’s a very summer-like stretch for Metro Detroit with plenty of warm afternoons ahead.

Today: Clouds increase, especially late, with a slight rain chance late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible with lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Showers are likely and some storms could be around in the afternoon and evening. A storm or two could get severe with large hail or damaging wind. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the low 80s.

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