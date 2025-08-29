Metro Detroit Weather: Labor Day weekend forecast

Today: It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like feel for Friday, dry for holiday weekend
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool again with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: 5-10 mph
The Holiday Forecast:
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 91%
- Dew point: 46°
- Pressure: 30.15 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:11 PM