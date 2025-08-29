Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Labor Day weekend forecast

It's going to be a Fall-like feel, and we're close to a record-low high temperature on Friday. There will be a warming trend through the weekend and including Labor Day.
Today: It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool again with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: 5-10 mph

The Holiday Forecast:

Labor Day 4 Day Weekend - Mike.png
Labor Day Weekend Forecast

  • Humidity: 91%
  • Dew point: 46°
  • Pressure: 30.15 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:55 AM
  • Sunset: 08:11 PM

