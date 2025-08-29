Metro Detroit Weather: Labor Day weekend forecast

Today: It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Watch the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Fall-like feel for Friday, dry for holiday weekend

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool again with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: 5-10 mph

The Holiday Forecast:

Mike Taylor Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor