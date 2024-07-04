Metro Detroit Weather: 4th of July forecast

Fourth of July is looking fairly good with high clouds as a storm edges in to our south. A few showers are possible, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and climb into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances continue Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will linger Saturday, but Sunday will be dry. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s both days.

Thursday, 4th of July: Increasing clouds with a shower chance late. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

