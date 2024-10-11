Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: A breezy warm up today

Posted

Temperatures jump today with highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s (potentially near 80° in a few spots). Winds will be strong out of the southwest 5-15 mph, with gusts 25 mph. A cold front will quickly arrive Friday night bringing cooler air and a few sprinkles.

Saturday: will start of dry with partly sunny skies. High temperatures climb into the mid 60s in that afternoon. Rain returns Saturday evening and will continue overnight. Scattered showers will continue Sunday with highs a bit cooler and in the low 60s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with rain late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk