Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with cool temps in the low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 60°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 100%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 30.5 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 6.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:08 PM