Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start and drier afternoon today

We’re starting off the day across Metro Detroit with areas of dense fog and low clouds, especially through the early morning hours. Visibility may be a little reduced in spots, but overall it’s a quiet start. Temperatures begin in the low 50s and gradually climb as we head through the morning hours, with clouds sticking around for much of the day.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

By the afternoon, we’ll start to see some subtle improvement with a few breaks in the cloud cover. Highs reach into the mid 60s for Detroit, with some low 70s possible west of the city where a little more sunshine sneaks in. Winds stay light out of the southeast, helping keep things mild and fairly comfortable through the day.

The bigger change comes tonight. Rain chances stay very low through the evening, but after midnight, things ramp up quickly. By the time we get toward 3 to 5 AM, rain becomes likely—and at times, it could be heavy. If you’re up early tomorrow, plan on a wet start with steady rain during the morning commute.

Showers continue into late Saturday morning before gradually tapering off into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures settle back a bit, holding in the upper 50s to low 60s. It’s one of those damp, gray days where we don’t see much recovery.

Looking ahead, cooler air settles in for the end of the weekend with highs near 50 on Sunday. Monday morning starts chilly, and we could even see some patchy frost in outlying areas. After that, temperatures rebound nicely into the mid to upper 60s by midweek, with another chance of showers—and possibly a few thunderstorms—arriving Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Tracking rain and storms during the overnight hours with temps near 57. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Rain likely in the morning and it could be heavy in some storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Sunday: Brighter skies with cooler temps near 50s.

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