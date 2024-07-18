Metro Detroit Weather: A great stretch ahead

Dry weather returns with refreshingly less humid air mass in place. This cooler and less humid weather continues as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day.

Today: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. Temps in the 70s this evening. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies with temps near 80.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Nice Weekend

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

