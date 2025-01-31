Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A messy Friday ahead

The rain will be around for most of the day on Friday, and it could transition to snow later tonight. Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend with partly sunny weather, but it will be colder.
Today: Morning rain, changing to all snow by late afternoon. High near 36. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Snow moves out of most areas by 8 pm. Skies will clear and temps will fall around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Turning cloudy with a low around 23.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow by early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 41.

