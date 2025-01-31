Metro Detroit Weather: A messy Friday ahead

Today: Morning rain, changing to all snow by late afternoon. High near 36. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Snow moves out of most areas by 8 pm. Skies will clear and temps will fall around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Turning cloudy with a low around 23.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow by early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 41.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

