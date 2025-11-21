Metro Detroit Weather: A mild and cloudy day ahead

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

From today through Sunday, Metro Detroit remains in a mild and stable stretch for late-November. Today begins with some patchy morning fog or drizzle possible, which should lift as the day warms. Mostly cloudy skies will then remain with comfortable highs near 50°. Tonight cools back down to the low 30s - thanks to partially clearing skies and light winds.

Saturday starts off chilly but brings a better mix of clouds and sun with afternoon highs around 46°. It's a brighter day than Friday, though still crisp. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, offering the warmest and most pleasant weather with sunshine and a few clouds as highs return to the low 50s, making it an ideal day for hanging holiday lights, running errands, or going after those leaves.

This trend of mild afternoons is driven by a calmer pattern with zonal flow. This keeps the storm track away from us for now but it gets active for us next week.

The week leading up to Thanksgiving starts off milder than normal, with highs early in the week climbing into the low to mid-50s and generally cloudy skies. This mild stretch continues through Tuesday before the pattern turns more active as the zonal flow mentioned above exits. By Tuesday afternoon thru Wednesday, a system is expected to move through, bringing a higher chance of much needed rain and cooler temperatures to follow — potentially creating some slower travel conditions Wednesday night. Thanksgiving Day itself looks cooler and more seasonable, with highs closer to the upper-30s with snow showers possible.

Today: Mostly cloudy again with mild highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the low 30s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Brighter skies with temps near our average high of 46. Winds: Light

Sunday: A chilly tailgate for the Lions with clouds and sun continuing. Highs in the 50s. Winds: 10-15 mph

