Metro Detroit Weather: A mild weekend before the heat wave

A cooler and cloudier pattern settles in for Friday. Temperatures will start in the low 60s during the morning and only recover into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, first north and then south in the afternoon. Sunshine will be limited compared to today. If it rains at all it will be south of I-94 with the best chance near the Ohio border late in the day or in the evening.

After a brief cool down on Friday, temperatures rebound through the weekend. Highs return to around 80 on Saturday and the middle 80s by Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. The real heat arrives early next week as temperatures surge into the 90s Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday through Thursday should be the hottest days of the stretch, with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices climbing well above 100°. A few isolated storms may return by week's end, but the bigger story will be the building heat and humidity.

Today: Partly sunny to at times mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and 76° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Some clouds with light winds and temps near 60°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high around 80°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Sunday: The last day before the heat wave gets started. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

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