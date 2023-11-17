Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy start with falling temps

Today will be colder and wetter with a strong front moving through Metro Detroit. Temperatures will drop through the 40s this afternoon and stay there over the weekend.

Today: Rain is expected. Most of the rain will be done by 2 PM and all of it should be done in Detroit by 4 PM. Highs will be in the mid 50s early and then temps will fall through the 40s for most of the day. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back into the low 30s to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

