Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy Sunday ahead

Meteorologist Mike Taylor is tracking the rain and mild temps for the Lions game.
Rain will be likely today with showers continuing into the afternoon. Mild temps will continue into Monday with more rain

Today: Rain in the morning with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with mild temps for December with lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 10 mph.

Monday: Rain is likely again in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Quieter and cooler weather returns midweek, with highs falling back into the 40s Tuesday and the 30s Wednesday through Friday.

Arctic air could return next weekend.

