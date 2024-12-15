Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy Sunday ahead

Rain will be likely today with showers continuing into the afternoon. Mild temps will continue into Monday with more rain

Today: Rain in the morning with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with mild temps for December with lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 10 mph.

Monday: Rain is likely again in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Quieter and cooler weather returns midweek, with highs falling back into the 40s Tuesday and the 30s Wednesday through Friday.

Arctic air could return next weekend.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

