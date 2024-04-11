Metro Detroit Weather: A soggy Thursday ahead

Steady rain, heavy at times, which takes over today and continues through Friday. The weekend looks brighter and warmer.

The next storm system moves in tonight bringing widespread rain Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday evening. Rainfall will be 1-1 1/2" Wednesday night through Thursday, with another 1/4-1/2" Thursday night through Friday. This system also brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph Thursday and 40-45 mph Friday. High temperatures climb into the low 60s Thursday and the low to mid 50s Friday.

Today: Widespread rain with a few afternoon thunderstorm chances. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: ENE 10 mph.

Friday: Very strong wind with gusts to 40 mph and possibly to 45 mph. Rain will be steadiest in the morning and then there could be some more showers in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

