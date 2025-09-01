Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny & warm Labor Day

Posted

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 95%
  • Dew point: 51°
  • Pressure: 30.28 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:58 AM
  • Sunset: 08:06 PM

