Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny & warm Labor Day

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

