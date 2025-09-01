Metro Detroit Weather: A sunny & warm Labor Day

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Light.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 95%
- Dew point: 51°
- Pressure: 30.28 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:58 AM
- Sunset: 08:06 PM