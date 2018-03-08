Metro Detroit Weather: A Winter Weather Advisory for Lapeer and Sanilac Counties

(WXYZ) - A Winter Weather Advisory for Lapeer and Sanilac Counties until 6 PM.

Snow showers will slide back in SE Michigan leaving 1"-3" in metro Detroit with 2"-5" around Lapeer and Sanilac counties.

Next 48 Hours:

Today: Mostly snow showers. Most accumulations will end up from 1" to 3" during the day. Highs in the mid 30s with a brisk wind from the NW at 15-25 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with a brisk NW breeze.

