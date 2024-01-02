Metro Detroit Weather: Above average today

We get a bit of sun today, which helps temps get into the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few flakes Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and then some extra clouds late. Highs in the upper 30s, with 39° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Briefly clearing skies before the clouds return. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers possible late in the day. Highs around 38°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

