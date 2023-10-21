Metro Detroit Weather: Afternoon rain in metro Detroit today, Sunday is dry

It will dry out just for a minute this morning. Another storm system brings a chance of rain for East Lansing with a few showers reaching the Detroit area this afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, mostly in the afternoon around metro Detroit. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and mostly dry with a low around 40°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Brighter skies with a chilly wind with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

