Metro Detroit Weather: Air quality advisory remains

An Air Quality Advisory has been extended or all of Southeast Michigan through Saturday. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy range.

Friday: Mostly sunny with drier air. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 72%
  • Dew point: 55°
  • Pressure: 30.31 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:25 AM
  • Sunset: 08:52 PM

