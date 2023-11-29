Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold day ahead

Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s. Winds remain gusty out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph - therefore wind chills will remain in the 20s and teens. There may be an early snow shower around and north of Port Huron in the morning but the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s by Thursday followed by a wintry mix on Friday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills rising to the upper 20s late in the day. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens, near 20°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some evening rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Friday: A wintry mix will be possible during the morning and afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

