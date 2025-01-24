Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold day before a slight warm up

Today: Cloudy skies with peaks of sunshine today. Still cold with high temperatures in the low 20s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low temps in the single digits with 11° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight snow chance in the evening. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Colder than Saturday with temps in the upper 20s. Winds will pick up leading to wind chills in the teens at times.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

