Metro Detroit Weather: Another foggy start to a great day

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. Light Winds.

TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. NE 5-10 mph.

