Metro Detroit Weather: Another foggy start to a great day

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. Light Winds.

TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. NE 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 55°
  • Pressure: 30.22 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:14 AM
  • Sunset: 07:40 PM

