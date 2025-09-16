Metro Detroit Weather: Another foggy start to a great day

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 84°. Light Winds.
TONIGHT: Cooler and drier with a low of 62°. Light Winds.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. NE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew point: 55°
- Pressure: 30.22 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:14 AM
- Sunset: 07:40 PM