Metro Detroit Weather: Another Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory

FREEZE WARNING FOR WASHTENAW, OAKLAND, LAPEER AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 8 AM.

FROST ADVISORY FOR SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, MACOMB, WAYNE, MONROE AND LENAWEE COUNTIES UNTIL 8 AM.

Today starts with some sunshine before some clouds increase late in the afternoon. The chance for rain increases after 10 pm tomorrow evening for the second day of the draft. Rain and thunderstorms chances are most likely Saturday morning with a chance for redeveloping spotty showers or storms in the afternoon or evening. Highs will climb into the 70s by Saturday. We'll have to keep an eye on the storms, since some of them could be heavy or strong.

Today: Morning sun followed by an increase in afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain chance increase in the evening after 10 PM. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms likely with lows in the low to mid 50s. Breezy Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers before 9 am. The rest of the day there will be a slight shower and storm chance. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms and temps in the upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

