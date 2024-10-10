Metro Detroit Weather: Another Frost Advisory in effect

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw and Lenawee counties for Thursday morning until 9 a.m.

High pressure will keep the sunshine today. Temperatures will fall just below average with morning lows in the mid 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures jump Friday with highs peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest 10-20 mph. A cold front will quickly arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing cooler air and a few showers. High temperatures drop into the mid 60s Saturday.

Another storm system moves in Sunday bringing more showers across all of Metro Detroit. Highs peak in the low to mid 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Mike Taylor Weekend Rain

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

