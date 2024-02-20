Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day

More sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. 50s return for Wednesday and Thursday, but so does the chance for rain.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 07:28:13-05

A ridge of high pressure will keep dry weather today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas of fog / frost are possible Tuesday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be near 50° before rain showers arrive late in the day Wednesday. A few showers will continue into Thursday morning, before skies become partly sunny with highs back near 50°. Colder air pushes in Friday and into the weekend with highs falling back into the upper 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 53°. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

