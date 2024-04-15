Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day ahead

It is a nice start to the work week with more mild temps and sunshine on today.

The next storm moves in Tuesday evening or Tuesday night. Rain showers continue Wednesday with a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times 35-40 mph.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 70°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NE: 5 mph.

Tuesday: After a bright morning the clouds will increase late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor