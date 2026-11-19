The warming trend continues today, with another mild afternoon across Metro Detroit. We’ll start the morning in the lower 40s before temperatures climb quickly through the 50s, reaching the lower 60s by early afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs around 62° in Detroit and as warm as 64° to 65° in some western and northern communities. Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph.

Our stretch of above-average temperatures will continue into Friday and Saturday, with highs reaching 62° Friday and 64° Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Changes arrive Sunday as a weather system brings a 50% chance of showers and cooler temperatures, with highs near 57°. The cooling trend becomes more noticeable Monday, when highs fall into the lower 40s with a 20% chance of showers. By Tuesday, expect a return to partly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures near 39°. After several unusually mild November days, temperatures will fall back below the seasonal average early next week.

Today: Some morning clouds then brighter in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows returning to the low 40s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with 62° in Detroit. Winds: S 5mph.

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