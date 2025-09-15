Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice stretch of weather

Today: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s, to near 60°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew point: 58°
  • Pressure: 30.2 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:13 AM
  • Sunset: 07:42 PM

