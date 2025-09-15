Metro Detroit Weather: Another nice stretch of weather

Today: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s, to near 60°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor