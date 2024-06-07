Metro Detroit Weather: Breezy today with a few showers

A low pressure system continues to spin to our north but will start to move east today, switching the winds across Metro Detroit to the northwest at 15-25 mph. As colder air drops in and with warmer Lake Michigan waters, clouds and a few showers will make there way to southeast Michigan throughout the day. Temperatures will be below average and in the upper 60s, to near 70°.

Skies quickly clear Friday night, with a brighter start to the day Saturday. However, clouds increase Saturday ahead of rain showers after 3 p.m. Rainfall will be around 1/10". High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure builds in Sunday bringing drier weather and highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a few showers with highs in the upper 60s, to near 70°. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain and a storm possible late. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Temps return to the low 70s with a slight chance of rain.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

