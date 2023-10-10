Metro Detroit weather: Breezy with a few showers

We continue to feel impacts from a storm to our northeast. Windy conditions, cooler temperatures, and a few showers continue today. Winds gusts will be out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with temperatures near 40° in the morning and the low to mid 50s by the afternoon.

We'll have a window of dry weather Wednesday before the next storm system moves in. High temperatures will peak near 60° in the afternoon with lighter winds just 5-10 mph.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 10 mph

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60°. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn