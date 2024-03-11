Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Bright and mild start to the week

Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 05:36:58-04

High pressure builds in Monday, bringing the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures as highs climb into the low 50s. The sunshine sticks around Tuesday as highs climb into the low 60s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and continue through next weekend. Temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

