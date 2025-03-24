Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly and breezy with a wintry mix possible

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, sleet, and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Wind: WSW 20-35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: WSW 15-35 mph.

Tuesday: A milder day with highs near 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

