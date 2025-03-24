Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly and breezy with a wintry mix possible

A few more wintry mix showers continue Monday.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, sleet, and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Wind: WSW 20-35+ mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: WSW 15-35 mph.

Tuesday: A milder day with highs near 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 68%
  • Dew point: 29°
  • Pressure: 29.64 in
  • Wind speed: 13 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:29 AM
  • Sunset: 07:50 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk