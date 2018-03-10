Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly weather all weekend long

Keenan Smith
6:34 AM, Mar 10, 2018
(WXYZ) - Scattered clouds on a cold Saturday morning. Temperatures have slipped down to the 20s with wind chills in the teens in spots. The weekend will be dry.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Partly cloudy skies north, cold. Lows 20-24 / Winds West 5-10

This afternoon: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 30s / Winds NW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cold again. Lows 20-24 / Wind Light

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

 

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

