Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies this weekend

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river is expected to be below flood stage Friday.

We will get drier air heading into the weekend after some late sun by Friday evening. There's also a nice and bright weekend ahead.

Today: Clouds will hang through midday then some sunshine returns late in the day with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps in the low 20s. Lows around 30°. Winds: N 10 mph.

The Weekend: Looking brighter and milder this weekend with lows in the upper 20s and high temps in the low 40s.

