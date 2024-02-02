Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies this weekend

It's going to be a mild weekend and temperatuers will get even warmer next week, and we'll stay dry throughout the weekend with chances of sunshine expected on Sunday.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 05:55:02-05

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river is expected to be below flood stage Friday.

We will get drier air heading into the weekend after some late sun by Friday evening. There's also a nice and bright weekend ahead.

Today: Clouds will hang through midday then some sunshine returns late in the day with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps in the low 20s. Lows around 30°. Winds: N 10 mph.

The Weekend: Looking brighter and milder this weekend with lows in the upper 20s and high temps in the low 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018