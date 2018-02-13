Metro Detroit Weather: Cloud build today, temps build tonight

5:04 AM, Feb 13, 2018
13 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Unseasonably cold this morning  with temperatures in the single digits. Increasing clouds wil move into the area this afternoon, but we stay dry. Warmer weather returns to Metro Detroit Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the 40s. Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold! Lows around 2-8 degrees / Winds Light

This afternoon: Increasing clouds. Highs 26-29 / SE 5-10.

Valentine's Day: Morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the low 40s with an evening light rain shower possible.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top