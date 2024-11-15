Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool today with a nice weekend

It will stay cloudy to start the day with some patchy fog. Temps will reach the low 50s despite the clouds with brighter skies returning by Saturday. Sunday brings another November warm up with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler lows returning to the 30s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

The Weekend:

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Sunday it will be mostly cloudy with some rain showers possible after dark. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

