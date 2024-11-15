Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool today with a nice weekend

It will stay cloudy to start the day with some patchy fog. Temps will reach the low 50s despite the clouds with brighter skies returning by Saturday. Sunday brings another November warm up with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Posted

It will stay cloudy to start the day with some patchy fog. Temps will reach the low 50s despite the clouds with brighter skies returning by Saturday. Sunday brings another November warm up with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler lows returning to the 30s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

The Weekend:

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Sunday it will be mostly cloudy with some rain showers possible after dark. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk