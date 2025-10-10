Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Another Frost advisory in effect

Friday: More clouds later in the day, with the chance for rain arriving late. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy with temps in the 60s today
Today: A chilly start to the day with clouds building in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s with spotty rain showers closing in towards the evening. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows closer to 50°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Slight chance of rain and a cool start to the weekend.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 96%
  • Dew point: 39°
  • Pressure: 30.32 in
  • Wind speed: 1 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:40 AM
  • Sunset: 06:58 PM

