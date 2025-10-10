Metro Detroit Weather: Another Frost advisory in effect

Today: A chilly start to the day with clouds building in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s with spotty rain showers closing in towards the evening. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy with temps in the 60s today

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows closer to 50°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast:

Mike Taylor Slight chance of rain and a cool start to the weekend.

