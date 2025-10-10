Metro Detroit Weather: Another Frost advisory in effect

Today: A chilly start to the day with clouds building in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s with spotty rain showers closing in towards the evening. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and lows closer to 50°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 96%
- Dew point: 39°
- Pressure: 30.32 in
- Wind speed: 1 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:40 AM
- Sunset: 06:58 PM